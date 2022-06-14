16 Teams in St. Cloud for State High School Baseball Tournament

ST. CLOUD -- High school baseball teams from all across Minnesota will be in the St. Cloud metro area for the next two days. The Class "A" and Class "AA" state tournaments are in town.

The Class "A" tournament is being hosted at Joe Faber Field. #1 Hayfield plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 Tuesday morning, #4 Sacred Heart plays South Ridge at 1:00 p.m., #2 Randolph plays MACCRAY at 3:30 p.m. and #3 New York Mills takes on Bertha/Hewitt/Verndale at 6:00 p.m.

The semifinals and 3rd place game are Wednesday at Joe Faber Field. The consolation bracket moves over to Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids.

Get our free mobile app

The Class "AA" tournament is being hosted at Dick Putz Field. #1 Fairmont takes on Sibley East at 10:00 a.m., #4 Wadena-Deer Creek plays Rochester Lourdes at 12:30 p.m., #2 Watertown-Mayer plays St. Agnes at 3:00 p.m., and #3 Duluth Marshall plays Roseau at 5:30 p.m.

The semifinals and the 3rd place game are at Dick Putz Field Wednesday. The consolation bracket moves over to Orthopedic Sports Field in Sartell.