The St. Cloud Rox shook off a tough Tuesday night loss for a 7-2 win over the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 34-19 on the season heading into a Thursday doubleheader with Thunder Bay.

The Rox pounded out ten hits in the win while also drawing six walks and getting hit by four pitches. Jaixen Frost led the Rox with a three-hit game with a pair of runs batted in and a run scored, Jackson Akin added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored and Brandon Pelechowicz was 2-2 from the nine hole while getting hit by a pair of pitches in the game.

Manning West improved to 3-0 on the season with an excellent start for St. Cloud. The 6-6 righty allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out six in a five-inning start. Dylan Lewkutz walked four over the game's final four innings but allowed just a single run to earn the multi-inning save.

The Rox will host the Thunder Bay Border Cats for a day/night doubleheader on Thursday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch for game one is set for 12:05 p.m. and game two is slated to start at 6:35 p.m..

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.