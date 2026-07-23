MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 (CO-HOSTS SARTELL/COLD SPRING)

JULY 23RD SCHEDULE

(SARTELL)

5:00 COLD SPRING POST 455 vs. SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

7:30 SARTELL POST 277 vs. WILLMAR POST 167

RESULTS JULY 22ND

SARTELL POST 277 13 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 0

The Post 277 out hit the Post 254 nine to two, including a triple, three doubles, sacrifice fly and they played very solid defense. The Post 277 starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke Lance threw 2 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 277 was led on offense by Nolan Hemker went 2-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Miles Simonson went 1-2 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Keaton Landowski went 1-2 with a double, for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dayton Holter went 1-3 for two RBIs and Brady Thompson went 1-3 with two stolen bases, one walk and he scored three runs. Mateo Gegura went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, he had walk and he scored two runs. Landon Fish went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run, Jackson Knott went 1-3 with a stolen bases and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for Post 254 was Owen Sales, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lennon Hausmann threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Isaac Miller threw 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk and Lucas Weber threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. The Post 254 offense was led by Tavin Gohman and Reed Krogstad both went 1-2. Griffin Rothstein, Brody Sabin and No. 11 all had a walk.

WILLMAR POST 167 6 ALBANY POST 482 2

The Post 167 out hit the Post 482 eleven to five, including three doubles, and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Reese Christianson, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.Jordan Ellingson threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Hudson Sjoberg, he went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gavin Evenson went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Ellingson went 4-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Reese Christianson went 1-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Madsen went 1-4 for a RBI, Aiden Paulson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Alex Hoppe scored a run.

The Post 482 starting pitcher was Collin Breitbach, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Conner Plumski threw one inning, he gave up two hits, and three runs. T. Frericks threw two innings, he gave up up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 482 offense was led by Judah Allen went 2-4 for a RBI and Dylan Hoffarth went 1-3. Abe Kalthoff went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Holm went 1-3. Hudson Linn was hit by a pitch and he had a walk, Noah Davey had a walk and T. Frericks had a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 8 PIERZ POST 341 7

The Post 455 and Post 341 both collected nine hits, including a triple and a sacrifice fly. The Post 341 put up five runs in the sixth and two in the ninth, to make it very close. Their starting pitcher was Reece Kalla, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cal Heying threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Grady Richards threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Post 455 offense was led by Cal Heying, he went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Max Fredin went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Reece Kalla was credited for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run. Blake Kelly went 2-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Nolan VanLoy went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid and Charlie Upgren both had a walk and both scored a run, Noah was also hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The Post 341 starting pitcher was Dan Litke threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Hennessy threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 341 offense was led by Sawyer Lochner, he went 1-2 with a triple for three RBIs, he had three walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Thielen went 2-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Preston Saehr went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Grady Young went 1-4 for a RBI and Jaxsen Hardy went 2-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Danny Litke went 1-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Bo Woitalla had two walks.