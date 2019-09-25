You Could Buy Kirby Puckett’s (Alleged) Hot Tub

Sports fans are famous for being collectors of all things related to their favorite teams and athletes. Baseball cards, autographs, bobbleheads, game-used memorabilia and.... hot tubs?

Facebook

A Facebook marketplace post from Osceola, Wisconsin is offering up a hot tub purportedly owned by late Twins great Kirby Puckett.

According to the poster, Brent Bush, the hot tub seats eight people and is "too big" for him. Bush is selling the hot tub for $4,000 or best offer and will deliver the tub up to 50 miles, provided you help him load it.