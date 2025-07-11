40 years ago Major League Baseball held its All Star Game and first home run derby at the HHH Metrodome in Minneapolis. The St. Cloud Apollo baseball team won the 1985 state baseball championship and were given the opportunity to shag fly and ground balls during the home run derby. Sean Moe was a member of the Apollo baseball team. Moe joined me on WJON. Moe recalls not being given much instruction, just told to go shag balls... they were excited.

Get our free mobile app

Taking a Home Run Away

Moe recalls catching a fly ball up against the wall accidentally taking away a home run from Cubs 2nd baseman Ryne Sandberg. He says as soon as he caught the ball he realized that would have been a home run. Moe explains he immediately thought, I shouldn't have done that. He says he wasn't able to see Ryne's reaction at the time but after looking at replays it appeared he was smiling.

Dave Parker Wins

Dave Parker of the Cincinnati Reds won the inaugural MLB Home Run Derby in 1985 with 6 home runs but the American League beat the National League by 1 home run. The competition featured participants from both the American League and National League, with hitters receiving two turns and five outs per turn.

Tom Brunansky Participates

Other participants in the 1985 Home Run Derby and their home run totals include: Tom Brunansky (Twins), Carlson Fisk, Dale Murphy, Eddie Murray and Jim Rice each hit 4 home runs, Jack Clark Steve Garvey and Ryne Sandberg each hit 2 and Cal Ripken Jr. hit 1.

Apollo Hall of Fame Inductees (photo courtesy of Lori Moe) Apollo Hall of Fame Inductees (photo courtesy of Lori Moe) loading...

1985 Apollo Baseball Gets Honor

Sean Moe has been a Land Use Technician for Benton County for the past 17 years. He and the 1985 Apollo baseball team were inducted into the Apollo Sports Hall of Fame this past April. That group is pictured above.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sean Moe, click below.