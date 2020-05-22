You Can Play NHL ’94 With Current NCHC Rosters

This is not a drill! The geniuses at NHL94online have made a modified version of the greatest video game of all time, NHL '94, featuring the full rosters of all current National Collegiate Hockey Conference teams.

NHL 94 is routinely ranked as the greatest sports video game of all time. Throughout its 26-year history, people have developed 'mods' to keep rosters current while still playing the same 16-bit game.

The latest mod allows you to make a sprawling save with SCSU goalie David Hrenak, check someone over the boards with Jack Ahcan or fire a slap shot through the glass with Sam Hentges.

Dave Overlund

St. Cloud State, North Dakota, Colorado College, Denver, Minnesota-Duluth, Western Michigan, Miami University, Nebraska-Omaha and non-conference Arizona State are all available on the game. The emulator is free to download HERE (bottom right side of page).