Work Beginning on Highway 23 Between Richmond and Paynesville

RICHMOND -- Work is getting underway to widen Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project that will expand the roadway from two lanes to four is scheduled to take this year and next year to complete.

State Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville says you are going to need to be patient during construction.

How that's going to improve getting us from Willmar to St. Cloud is just going to be wonderful. But, keep in mind, if you are going to use Highway 23 right now have some patience.

The south gap between New London and Paynesville will widen from two lanes to four lanes in 2023 and 2024.

Howe says it's nice to finally have the funding to complete this project.

We worked hard to get that included in the Corridors to Commerce piece so we could get the funding done. I just hope it doesn't stop because as far as I'm concerned that needs to be four lanes all the way from the southwest corner down by Marshall all the day to Duluth.

There will be a groundbreaking celebration for the north gap project this Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Roadside Tavern.