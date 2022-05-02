Bear Spotted Overnight in Sauk Rapids

Residents in Sauk Rapids are being warned about a wandering bear in town. At 1 AM on Monday the Sauk Rapids Police Department shared on Facebook:

We have received a report of a bear wondering near 15th St NE and 20th Ave NE. It appears to be a smaller in size bear. We ask that you do not approach or feed the bear.

That is the area around Countryside Seventh Day Adventists Church and CW and Son furniture store.

Bears are becoming more and more common in town, and the MN DNR has a few tips if you are to encounter one:

Watch from a safe distance, or from inside, to assess why it is there (for example, is there a food source like birdseed attracting it?).

Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own, but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck, or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: boldly shout, bang pots, slam door or throw something.

If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you.

Let local law enforcement or DNR officers know.

It's very rare that a bear sees humans as prey, they mainly see us as a source that provides food as opposed to being the food. But that doesn't mean you should ever approach one in the wild. Check out more on encountering a bear on the MN DNR website.

