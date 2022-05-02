Weekend Rainfall in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The forecast was calling for between one and one-and-a-half inches of rain over the weekend and that is exactly what we got.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .04 inches on Friday night, 1.01 inches on Saturday, and .23 inches on Sunday. The total rainfall in St. Cloud over the three days is 1.38 inches.

We are now at 5.30 inches of rain for the spring, which is 1.02 inches above normal.

Temperatures will slowly warm, reaching more "normal" early May levels towards the end of this week. Monday night and Wednesday night will have chances for rain showers, mainly across southern Minnesota.