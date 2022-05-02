Farmers’ Almanac Predicting “Sizzling Summer” in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Prepare for a "Sizzling Summer with Scattered Showers" in 2022.

The Farmers' Almanac is calling for above-average temperatures toward the end of June and into the middle of August.

Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says they're not predicting a drought for us in Minnesota, but it definitely won't be overly wet...

I think that, according to our long-range forecast, it doesn't look like it will be horrible as far as drought conditions. I think we're more leaning toward near average rainfall to slightly below. So, it's going to be hot but hopefully, we'll get those showers and rain to help gardens and farms.

In fact, Duncan says the Farmers' Almanac is predicting a very warm and relatively dry summer for the entire continental United States.

Get our free mobile app

The good news, according to Duncan, is that the heatwave isn't expected to arrive until late June and should break by mid-to-late August.

Farmers' Almanac Farmers' Almanac loading...

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards