Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year Named

ST. PAUL -- A teacher from Onamia is this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Sarah Lancaster is a first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary. She is the 58th recipient of the award and the first from the Onamia school district. Lancaster's first and only teaching job has been in her hometown.

She has also coached more than 20 seasons of both athletics and arts programs.

Education Minnesota sponsors the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program.