Gas, Diesel Prices on the Rise

UNDATED -- Gas prices are still rising. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.89.

The national average price for gas has risen 6.9 cents per gallon, averaging $4.17.

Gas Buddy says gas prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but they say the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of this week at least. For now, the rising cost of diesel will be felt in the grocery stores, hardware stores and on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.