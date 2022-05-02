10 Candidates Apply for ROCORI Superintendent Position

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board will take the next step in their superintendent search.

During Monday's special meeting, the school board will review the 10 candidates who applied for the position, with hopes of selecting a group of finalists.

The school board plans to hold their first round of interviews with the potential finalist starting next week, with hopes of selecting the district's next superintendent by the end of the month.

The position became available after former superintendent Brad Kelvington announced his resignation in February.

He had been with the ROCORI School District since 2018.