Prep Baseball Scores And Schedule – May 2nd, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference

WILLMAR CARDINALS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3

(Friday April 29th

The Cardinals defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival the Crush, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. The Cards starting pitcher was Sam Etterman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs and he recored eight strikeouts.

The Cards offense was led by Ian Koosman, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Cayden Hansen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Brandt Sunder went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Schramm went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Connor Owens went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Mason Swanson and Mason Madsen both went 1-for-3, Sam Raitz scored two runs and Sergio Fernandez was hit by a pitch.

The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw two innings, he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Crush offense was led by Jaden Mendall, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s. Henry Bulson went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Tim Gohman was hit by a pitch. Will Allenspach went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Joe Hess scored a run and Ben Schmidt scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 10 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9

(Game: #1/April 30th)

The Cardinals come from behind to defeat their CLC rivals the Sabres with a base clearing double in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Cardinals did collect twelve hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher JD Hennen threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jaxon Schoenrock threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cards were led by Lake Hagen, he went 4-for-5 with the walk off double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Runge went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brock Lerfald went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jonathan Hennen went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nate Hammerback went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Schoenrock earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Reed Reisdorf went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Jalen Vorpahl, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Gruebele threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Carsen Gross gave up two hits, one run.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Gavin Schulte had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Calen O’Connell went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carsen Gross went 1-for-4. Jackson Voss earned two walks, Dylan Simones scored two runs and Sam Frieler scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 10 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2

(Game: #2)

The Cardinals defeated the Sabres in game two of their double header, they collected twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Cards starting pitcher was Parker Jendro, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Levasseur threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cards were led on offense by Will Sucky went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Lake Hagen went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s. Jaxon Schoenrock went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs Caleb Runge went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Lerfald went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Devin Cimbura went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Nate Hammerback went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and JD Hennen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Carson Gross, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs and three runs. Evan Templin threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Alex Wenshau threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw 2 1/3 innings to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Calen O’Connell, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Carson Gross went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs earned a walk and he scored a run, Kade Lewis and Dylan Simones both earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Pioneers, they collected four hits and were aided by six walks. They put up one run in the first, four in fourth inning and one more in the sixth inning. This gave the Falcons arms good support. Logan Winkelman started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recored ten strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Aiden Micholski threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-4 for three RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 for four RBI’s and Joseph Thorsten went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned three walks, two stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Charles Hackett earned two walks and he scored a run, Derek Dahmen scored a run, Bryce Gapinski earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Chase Becker earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Jeremy Bingesser, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Mason Harold threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Pioneers offense included: Max Barclay went 1-for-3, Mason Harold earned a walk and Kirby Fischer was hit by a pitch. Andy Winscher earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

PIERZ PIONEERS 5 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

(Wednesday April 27th)

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers, backed by six hits, including a double and good “D”! The Pioneers starting pitcher Andy Winscher threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ben Virnig threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bingesser, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Winscher went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Young went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Barclay was credited for an RBI. Mason Herold went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor Radunz had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Virnig earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Zachary Gwost, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Collin Kray threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Owen Bode, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lawrence Filippi went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Neu went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Matthew Filippi earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases, Riley Czech had a stolen base and Zachary Gwost earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 1

(Friday April 29th)

The Huskies defeated their rivals and neighbors the Dutchmen, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and a triple and errorless “D”! They put up five big runs in the first inning, added one in both the 3rd and the 4th and two more in the sixth inning. This gave the Huskies pitchers good support, Carter Birr started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he records five strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies was led on offense by Carter Birr, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Jayden Schaffer was credited for an RBI. Tanner Reid went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and a stolen base. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Borgerdin was credited for an RBI. Brady Goebel went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Izaak Hatchiarm went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Peyton Krumrei earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Carter Vos earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Evenson was hit by a pitch.

The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Connor Anderson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Herding threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Dutchmen offense was led by Hunter Gohl, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Devin Orbeck and Connor Anderson both went 1-for-3, Ethan Frieler and Max Wehlage both earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 10 MILACA-FAITH CRISTIAN WOLVES 0

(Friday April 29th)

The Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference defeated the Wolves from the Granite Ridge Conference, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. They had eight players that collected hits, to give their pitcher great support. Owen Kolbinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Berglund went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Hayden Harmoning had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Elliot Carlson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-2, he walked and he scored a run. Jacob Bergsten went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Swanson earned a walk and he scored a run and Daiten Adu-Gyumfi scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Brady Eggen, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jack Nord threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. The offense included Porter Meyer and Dylan Groningen both went 1-for-2. Colbee Zens went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Mason Hartung was hit by a pitch.

HLWW LAKERS 9 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 0

(Friday April 29th)

The Lakers of the Wright County Conference defeated their rivals the Irish from the Central Minnesota Conference. They collected five hits, including a double and aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher Colton Long threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Mason Macziewski, he went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Aiden Debner went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Steve Heber went

1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Stutsman went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs and Charlie Mumford went

1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Duske was credited for an RBI, Leo Duske earned two walks and he scored a run, Marcus Burau scored a run and Tony Baumann had a sacrifice bunt.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nick Jost, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Gindele went

1-for-1, Jarrett Faue and Sam Marquette both earned a walk.

ACGC FALCONS 21 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 1

(Game #1/Thursday April 28th)

The Falcons defeated their CMC rivals the Irish, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eighteen walks. Zach Bagley started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jack Peterson, he went 1-for-1 with a double for an RBI, he earned four walks, had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-1 for three RBI’s, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Terrel Renne went 1-for-4 for four RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks,, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Connor Barker went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Hiltner went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Zach Bagley earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker earned a walk and he scored two runs, Ryan Busskohl scored a pair of runs and Brandon Brock earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Carter Scanlon, he gave up five runs and five walks. Noah Gindele threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, thirteen runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Latour threw one inning, he gave up three runs, seven walks and he recorded a strikeout. Marcus Weimer threw 2/3 of an inning, he recored a strikeout.

The Irish offense included Sam Marquette, he went 2-for-2, Joey Gendreau went 1-for-1 and Noah Gindele earned a walk.

ACGC FALCONS 6 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 1

(Game #2)

The Falcons defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Irish, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a double. This gave the Falcons pitchers very good support, Connor Barker started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jaxon Behm threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Jack Peterson, he went 4-for-4 with a double, stolen base and he scored two runs. Connor Barker went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 2-for-3 for an RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Zach Bagley went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-1 for an RBI, earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Tucker Johnson went 1-for-1 and Isaiah Renne had a sacrifice bunt.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Marcus Weimer threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout. Jarrett Faue went 1-for-3 for an RBI and C. Colby went 1-for-3. Danny Reilley earned three walks, Eddy Neu had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Zander and J. Gendreau each earned a walk.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE STANDINGS

(Saturday April 30th)

ROCORI SPARTANS 4-1

BRAINERD WARRIORS 4-1

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 4-2

WILLMAR CARDINALS 3-2

SARTELL/ST.STEPHEN SABRES 2-4

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2-3

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2-4

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0-4

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

(Saturday April 30th)

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 5-0

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 4-2

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4-2

ACGC FALCONS 3-2

BBE JAGUARS 4-4

ROYALTON ROYALS 3-3

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 1-6

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0-5

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

(Saturday April 30th)

FOLEY FALCONS 3-0

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3-1

MORA MUSTANGS 2-1

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 3-2

ALBANY HUSKIES 3-3

PIERZ PIONEERS 2-3

SC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1-3

MILACA WOLVES 0-4

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

PRINCETON TIGERS 5-1

BECKER BULLDOGS 4-1

MONTICELLO MAGIC 3-2

ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 2-2

CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 2-3

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 2-4

BIG LAKE HORNETS 1-2

CAMBRIDGE-ISANITI BLUEJACETS 0-4

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

MONDAY MAY 2ND

BBE JAGUARS @ ACGC FALCONS 4:00 (2 Games)

ROYALTON ROYALS @ KIMBALL CUBS 4:30

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS @ ML ISRISH 4:30

EVW EAGLES @ PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 4:30

SRR STORM @ BIG LAKE HORNETS 4:00

SSS SABRES @ CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS 4:00

MORA MUSTANGS @ FOLEY FALCONS 4:00

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER @ CATHEDRAL 4:00 (2 Games)

RUSH CITY TIGERS @ PIERZ PIONEERS 4:30

TUESDAY MAY 3RD

KIMBALL CUBS @ MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4:30

SRR STORM @ ROCORI SPARTANS 5:00

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS @ SC CRUSH 7:00 (At PUTZ)

SSS SABRES @ WILLMAR CARDINALS 7:00

CATHEDRAL @ ALBANY HUSKIES 5:00 (At AVON)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS @ FOLEY FALCONS 5:00

MILACA WOLVES @ PIERZ PIONEERS 5:00

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS @ BECKER BULLDOGS 4:30

THURSDAY MAY 5TH

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE @ THE MAC

EVW EAGLES vs. HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS (FABER) (11:30) 2 Games

BBE JAGUARS vs. ROYALTON ROYALS (PUTZ) (12:00) 2 Games

ACGC FALCONS vs KIMBALL CUBS (PUTZ (4:00) 2 Games

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS vs. ML IRISH (FABER) (4:30) 2 Games

ST. CLOUD CRUSH @ FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 5:00

SSS SABRES @ SRR STORM 5:30

ROCORI SPARTANS @ WILLMAR CARDINALS 7:00

MILACA WOLVES @ FOLEY FALCONS 4:00

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS @ ALBANY 5:00

PIERZ PIONEERS @ OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 4:30

BECKER BULLDOGS @ MONTICELLO MAGIC 4:30

FRIDAY MAY 6TH

ROYALTON ROYALS @ FOLEY FALCONS 4:30

DASSEL COKATO @ KIMBALL CUBS 4:30

ANNANDALE @ EVW EAGLES 7:00

PIERZ PIONEERS @ MORA MUSTANGS 5:00

ST. CRUSH BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

LITTLE FALLS vs. MAPLE GROVE 7:15

ST. CRUSH vs. OWATONNA 4:15

DULUTH EAST vs. NEW ULM

MOORHEAD SPUDS @ SSS SABRES 5:00

ALBANY HUSKIES @ NLS WILDCATS 5:00

BECKER BULLDOGS @ PRINCETON TIGERS 7:00

SATURDAY MAY 7TH

KMS FIGHTING SAINTS vs. BBE JAGUARS 3:00 (AT ELROSA)

ROCORI SPARTANS @ SSR STORM 12:00

ST. CRUSH TOURNAMENT @ THE MAC 10:00

CRUSH VS. MAPLE GROVE 10:00

OWATONNA vs. LITTLE FALLS 3:00

OWATONNA vs. MAPLE GROVE 5:30