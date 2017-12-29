Wolves Woeful In Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-96 Thursday night at the Bradley Center. The Wolves five-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

Minnesota led the game by as many as 20 points, but the Bucks pulled away late from the tired Timberwolves, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 22 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and Jimmy Butler added 20 in the loss.

The Timberwolves will play at Indiana Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.