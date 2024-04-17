Timberwolves First Round Playoff Schedule Set

The Timberwolves are the 3rd seed in the Western Conference and will play 6th seeded Phoenix in a first round best of 7 series.  Game 1 will be in Minnesota Saturday at 2:30, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 2:15.  The game will be on national TV on ESPN)

The rest of the schedule looks like this:

• Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (6:30, 6:15 p.m. on AM 1390/93.9 FM - TV TNT)
• Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (9:30, 9:15 p.m. on AM 1390/93.9 FM - TV ESPN)
• Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (8:30, 8:15 on WJON - TV TNT)
• Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, on AM 1390/93.9 FM if necessary - TV TBD)
• Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, on WJON if necessary - TV TBD)
• Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, on WJON if necessary - TV TBD)

 

