Wolves Top Pacers Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 101-91 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 2-0 at home this season, and 2-2 overall.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 20 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins left the game after just eight minutes with a leg injury, saying after the game it was just a bruise.

The Timberwolves will play at Toronto on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.