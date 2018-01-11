Wolves Thump Thunder Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-88 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 27-16 on the season.

Jimmy Butler filled up the box score for the Wolves with 26 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocked shots. Point guard Jeff Teague returned from injury for Minnesota and contributed eight points and three assists in limited minutes.

The Timberwolves will host the New York Knicks Friday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.