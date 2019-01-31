Wolves Sneak Past Grizz In OT

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-97 in overtime Wednesday night. The Wolves are now 25-26 on the season with the win.

Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points, including the game-winning jump shot as time expired in overtime, while also securing ten rebounds. Jerryd Bayless led Minnnesota with 19 points and 12 assists while not committing a turnover.

The Timberwolves will wrap up their three-game homestand Saturday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.