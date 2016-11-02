Wolves Rout Grizzlies In Home Opener Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-80 Tuesday night in the Wolves' home opener at Target Center. The Wolves move to 1-2 with the win.

Zach LaVine paced the blowout with 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins each added 17 points for Minnesota in the win. Deyonta Davis led the Grizzlies with 17 points off the bench.

The Wolves host the Denver Nuggets Thursday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.