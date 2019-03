The Timberwolves rallied from a 16 point, second half deficit in a 112-111 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Ricky Rubio led the Wolves with a career-high 28 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 points and 12 rebounds in his NBA debut for Minnesota, and Kevin Martin poured in 23 points off of the bench.

The Timberwolves play at Denver on Friday night. Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 on WJON.