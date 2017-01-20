Wolves Rally Past Clippers Thursday

The Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101 Thursday night at Staples Center. The Wolves trailed by seven points at the half, but rallied to take the lead on a Karl-Anthony Towns shot with just :44 left.

Towns finished with a team-high 37 points to go along with 12 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins added 27 points in the win. The victory snapped a two game losing skid for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves return home Sunday evening to take on the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.