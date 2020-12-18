Wolves Pick Up Win In Preseason Finale

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Mavericks 129-127 in overtime Thursday at Dallas' American Airlines Arena. The Wolves finish the preseason with a 1-2 record.

Malik Beasley highlighted Minnesota's win with a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and Jarrett Culver wrapped up a promising preseason with an 18 point game in which he registered a +25.

The Timberwolves will open the regular season on Wednesday with a game against the Detroit Pistons at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.