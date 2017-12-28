Wolves Outlast Denver In Overtime Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 128-125 in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 22-13 on the season.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 39 points, Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and Taj Gibson added 20 in the win. Wolves point guard Jeff Teague had 11 points and ten rebounds before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

The Timberwolves will play at Milwaukee Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.