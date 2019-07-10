Wolves Lose Tyus Jones To Grizzlies

Apple Valley native Tyus Jones has signed a three year, $28 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, bringing an end to his tenure with his hometown Timberwolves. Jones was taken 24th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who immediately traded his rights to Minnesota.

Because Jones was a restricted free agent, the Wolves had 48 hours to decide whether or not to match the Grizzlies' offer.

Jones averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 assists over 247 games with Minnesota.