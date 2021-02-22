Wolves Lose To Knicks, Fire Head Coach Ryan Saunders

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 103-99 to the New York Knicks Sunday night, then announced the firing of head coach Ryan Saunders. The Wolves are 7-24 on the season.

The Wolves mounted a huge comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing throughout the game at Madison Square Garden Sunday night but were not able to get over the hump.

The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half but rallied to take a one-point lead with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter but struggled to close out New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster fourth quarter and ended the game with 27 points 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Ricky Rubio added 18 points and six assists but bricked a tough shot with 41 seconds left that led to two free throws on the other end, ultimately ushering New York to victory.

After the game Minnesota announced that head coach Ryan Saunders had been 'relieved of his duties.' Current Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch is expected to sign a multi-year deal while keeping Saunders' assistants on staff.

Saunders, 33, posted a 43-94 record in just over two seasons as head coach of the Timberwolves. Finch had previously been an assistant coach with Houston, Denver and New Orleans before landing with the Raptors in Toronto.

Finch will be the 14th coach in Timberwolves history.

The Timberwolves' first game under their new head coach will be Tuesday night against the Bucks in Milwaukee. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.