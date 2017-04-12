Wolves Lose Home Finale Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 100-98 Tuesday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 31-50 with the loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns' 26 points set a new single-season scoring record for the Wolves, previously set by Kevin Love in 2013-14. Towns broke Love's record of 2010 points with a bank shot from the baseline early in the game.

The Timberwolves will end their season Wednesday night at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.