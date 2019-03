The Charlotte Hornets beat the Timberwolves 113-106 Thursday night. The loss was the Wolves' fifth straight, dropping them to 32-40 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 20 in the loss. The Hornets were led by Kemba Walker's game-high 31.

The Timberwolves will play at Memphis Saturday night, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.