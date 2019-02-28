Wolves Fall To Lowly Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Timberwolves 131-123 in overtime Wednesday night. The Wolves fall to 29-32 with the loss and, more importantly, fall four games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wolves led by eight points at halftime, and nine points heading into the fourth quarter, but went cold from the floor and couldn't hang on. Minnesota managed just five points in overtime.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with a game-high 37 points to go along with 18 rebounds and two blocked shots, and Andrew Wiggins added 21 points on 20 shots from the floor.

The Timberwolves face a quick turnaround when they head to Indiana Thursday for a game against the Pacers. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.