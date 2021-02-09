Wolves Fail To Dig Out Of Early Hole In Loss To Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 Monday night in Texas. The loss drops Minnesota to 6-18 on the season and gives them a 1-4 record on their now-completed five game road trip.

The Mavericks buried the Timberwolves early with 43 points in the first quarter. The Wolves also allowed 43 first quarter points to Oklahoma City in Saturday's loss.

Minnesota buckled down and outscored the Mavericks 29-28 in the second quarter and kept the game close with a 45-point fourth quarter but ultimately came up short once again.

Wolves guard Malik Beasley led all scorers with 30 points while Anthony Edwards added 22 and Jaylen Nowell scored 18 off the bench. The Mavericks were led by Kristaps Porzingis' 27 points and 13 rebounds and Luka Doncic's 26 point effort.

The Timberwolves were without D'Angelo Russell for most of the game after the guard checked out of the game six minutes into the opening quarter and did not return. The Wolves' guard is dealing with leg soreness.

The Timberwolves are now 6-18 on the season. They hold the bottom spot in the Western Conference and have the second-worst record in the entire NBA.

The Wolves will look to get on track Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.