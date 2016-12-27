Wolves Down Hawks Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-90 Monday night at Target Center to snap a two game losing skid. The Wolves previously lost to Sacramento Friday night and at Oklahoma City on Christmas night.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 22 points while adding 11 rebounds, while Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins each scored 21 points. Dwight Howard led the Hawks with 20 points in the loss.

The Wolves will play at Denver on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 on AM 1240 WJON.