Wolves Clamp Down Defensively To Top Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-89 Thursday night at Target Center. The win snaps a two-game skid for the Wolves, and improves them to 32-22 overall this season.

The Timberwolves allowed only 17 points in the first quarter and outscored Milwaukee 60-39 in the first half.

Jimmy Butler led the Timberwolves with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 11 rebounds. Khris Middleton paced the Bucks with 21 points in the loss.

The Timberwolves will host the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night at Target Center.