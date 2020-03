The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves were playing without forward Karl-Anthony Towns, while the Bulls were missing star guard Zach LaVine.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 24 points, while D'Angelo Russell added 19 points for the Wolves in the win. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points off the bench.

The Wolves will host the Orlando Magic Friday night at 7 p.m.