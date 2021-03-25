Wild Win, Wolves Lose (Yes, This Is A New Post) – Thursday Sports Blast

The Wild won, the Wolves lost... pretty typical Wednesday really. Here's a look at everything that happened in the world of sports on Wednesday.

- The Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center for its tenth straight home win. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon scored a pair of goals for the Wild and Nico Sturm notched the game-winner.

The Wild (20-10-1) will host the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center (AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports).

- The Dallas Mavericks pummeled the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-108 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves jumped out to a 16-3 lead early but watched it evaporate to close the first half before collapsing in the second half.

Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards led the team with 29 points. The Timberwolves will host the Houston Rockets Friday night in Minneapolis.

- St. John's University baseball swept a doubleheader with St. Thomas at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Johnnies won both games by 3-2 final scores.

SJU is now 9-0 on the season and will host Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.

- The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 in a Spring Training game in Florida. Trevor Larnach, Ryan Jeffers and Andrelton Simmons all hit home runs in the loss.

The Twins will take on Boston Thursday at 5 p.m. in Ft. Myers (WJON). The regular season begins one week from today in Milwaukee.

- The Willmar Warhawks topped the Granite City Lumberjacks 3-1 at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids. The 'Jacks will host North Iowa Friday and Saturday in a key NA3HL series.