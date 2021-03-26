Wild Win, Husky Baseball Earns Sweep – Friday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild earned its 11th straight home win, the Husky baseball team swept Wayne State and the SCSU hockey team saw a time change for their NCAA Tournament game. Here's your one-stop shop for all things sports on Friday.

- The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 2-0 at Xcel Energy Center. The win is the Wild's eleventh straight at home. Minnesota, who was outshot 37-11 in the win, got goals from Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Johansson and 37 saves from goalie Cam Talbot.

The Wild will get the weekend off before traveling to Northern California to take on the San Jose Sharks Monday night.

- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will play against Boston University at noon on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament's Albany, New York Regional. The Huskies were originally set to play at 5:30 p.m., but Notre Dame was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

Husky Hockey can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.

- The SCSU baseball team swept a pair of games against Wayne State in Nebraska. The Huskies earned 4-3 and 12-2 wins to improve to 5-5 on the season.

- The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 in an exhibition game in Ft. Myers. Josh Donaldson homered for the Twins in the win, while Randy Dobnak pitched five strong innings allowing just one run and striking out five.

The Twins will take on Atlanta Friday at 5 p.m. (WJON).

FRIDAY

- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys basketball team will play at Alexandria for the Section 8AAA title. Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m.

- The Timberwolves will host the Houston Rockets at Target Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off (AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports). The Wolves did not make any transactions before Thursday's trade deadline.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks will host North Iowa in a key series at Sports Arena East. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.