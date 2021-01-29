Wild Win Gritty Game Against Kings

The Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 5-3 on the season.

The game got off to a rowdy start with Marcus Foligno dropping the gloves against LA's Kurtis MacDermid at center ice. While the fight was a draw, it seemed to spark the Wild, who scored three goals in the opening period.

Marcus Johansson started the scoring for Minnesota at 3:33 of the first period, assisted by Carson Soucy and Nick Bonino.

The Wild made the score 2-0 on an unassisted goal from Kevin Fiala, who forced a turnover near center ice and went in on a breakaway at 8:17 of the opening period.

Rookie sensation Kirill Kaprizov capped the first period scoring with a snipe off of a nice pass from Johansson at 12:55.

Minnesota weathered multiple trips to the penalty box in the second period, including Fiala's game misconduct penalty for boarding, and a pair of Kings goals to hold a 4-2 lead after two periods.

Nick Bjugstad scored the Wild's only goal in the second period at 18:38.

Joel Eriksson Ek capped the scoring for Minnesota in the third period with his team-leading fifth of the season at 4:44.

The Wild is now 5-3 on the season and will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

