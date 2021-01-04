Wild Turn To Spurgeon As New Captain

The Minnesota Wild have named defenseman Jared Spurgeon as the new captain of the team, a title Mikko Koivu held for the past 12 seasons. The Wild decided not to re-sign their longtime centerman Koivu following last season.

Spurgeon, 31, will be entering his 11th season with the Wild in 2021. The Edmonton native has scored 82 goals and dished out 198 assists in 653 career games played.

The Wild will open the season with a game in Los Angeles against the Kings on January 14th. Minnesota's first home game is set for January 22nd against San Jose.