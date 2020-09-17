Wild Trade Staal To Buffalo

The Minnesota Wild have traded veteran center Eric Staal to the Buffalo Sabres for left wing Marcus Johansson.

The 35-year-old Staal charted 47 points, including 19 goals, last season with the Wild. He is due to make $3.5 million next season in the final year of a two-year deal.

Johanssen, 29, scored 30 points last year with Buffalo. He is due to earn $4 million this season.

The Wild have already had a busy offseason with the re-signing of defenseman Jonas Brodin to a massive seven year contract extension and the expected retirement of Mikko Koivu.