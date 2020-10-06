Wild Trade Goalie Dubnyk To Sharks
The Minnesota Wild sent veteran netminder Devan Dubnyk to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, ending Dubnyk's five season run with the team. The Wild, who also sent a seventh round draft pick to San Jose in the deal, will receive a fifth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Dubnyk, 34, was acquired by the Wild during the 2014-15 season and had a run for the ages with his new team. "Doobs" finished that season 27-9-2 with his new team with a 1.78 goals against average on his way to winning the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
Over his six seasons with the Wild, Dubnyk was 177-113-28 with a 2.41 goals against average and .918 save percentage.