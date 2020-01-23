Wild Top Red Wings Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild is now 23-21-6 heading into the All Star break.

The Wild entered the second period down 2-1 before a three-goal outburst put them ahead for good. Mats Zuccarello scored just 1:12 into the period to tie the game at two, followed by a Jason Zucker goal just 1:07 later to make the score 3-2.

Eric Staal capped the scoring with his 17th goal of the season at 11:39 of the second period.

Minnesota will get just over a week off before hosting the Boston Bruins February 1st.