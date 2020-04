Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON's Hang Up and Listen Monday afternoon. "Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

K-Fal talks about the emergence of Kevin Fiala, the Wild's outlook at the goaltender position forward, the timing of Bruce Boudreau's firing and whether or not he thinks the NHL will be able to resume its season.