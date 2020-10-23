Wild Radio’s Kevin Falness [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild have overhauled their roster over the last couple of weeks with trades, draft picks and other decisions giving the team a fresh look heading into the 2020-21 season.

Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON to discuss some of the recent moves. He discusses the trades of Luke Kunin, Devan Dubnyk, Eric Staal and Ryan Donato, the decision not to re-sign Mikko Koivu, the drafting of Marco Rossi and more.

