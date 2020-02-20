Wild Outlast Vancouver In Shootout Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a game that went to a shootout round Wednesday night. Minnesota is now 28-24-7 on the season.

The Wild held a 1-0 lead at the first intermission thanks to a Kevin Fiala goal, his 15th of the season. After Vancouver tied the game on a Jay Beagle goal, the Wild retook the lead with a Luke Kunin goal at 13:03 of the second.

Vancouver scored back-to-back goals by JT Miller in the first five minutes of the third period to take a 3-2 led, but Alex Galchenyuk sent the game to overtime with a goal at 15:15.

Galchenyuk ended up scoring the game-winning goal in the shootout for Minnesota.

The Wild will continue their road trip with a game at Edmonton Friday night at 8 p.m.