Wild Lose In Toronto Tuesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The loss drops Minnesota to 1-5 on the season.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on Luke Kunin's second goal of the season at 5:30 of the opening period, then watched Toronto rattle off four straight goals in the second period to pull away for the win.

Gerald Mayhew scored his first NHL goal for the Wild with just over a minute left in the third period, but that's as close as they would get to Toronto.

The Wild will look to bounce back when they visit Montreal Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on WJON.