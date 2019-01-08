Wild Earn Shutout Win Over Montreal Monday

The Minnesota Wild shut out the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Monday night for their third straight win. The Wild is now 21-17-3 on the season.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves to earn his first shutout of the season, and Mikael Granlund's goal at 6:58 of the third period off of a turnover proved to be enough for Minnesota to earn the win.

The Wild's road trip continues Tuesday night in Boston against the Bruins. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.