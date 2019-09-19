Wild Drops Exhibition In Winnipeg Wednesday

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in a preseason game Wednesday night in Manitoba, Canada. The Wild fall to 0-1-1 early in the exhibition schedule.

The Jets' Andrew Copp started the scoring early with a goal less than a minute into the first period, followed by a Blake Wheeler goal at 1:37.

After a scoreless second period, Nico Sturm got Minnesota on the board with a goal at 8:44 of the third period. However, Winnipeg would answer with a power play goal from Josh Morrissey at 14:51, with the Jets capping the scoring on a C.J. Suess goal with just over a minute remaining.

Minnesota will host Colorado Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, with puck drop set for 5 p.m.