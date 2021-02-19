Wild Bounce Back With Win Over Ducks

The Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Thursday night at Honda Center in Southern California. The Wild improves to 7-6 with the win, while the Ducks fall to 6-8-3.

Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to first period goals from Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala that were scored less than a minute apart. Hartman started the scoring with a strip of the puck and semi-breakaway at 7:27 of the first period.

Hartman's goal was his second of the season.

Kevin Fiala scored his fourth goal of the season just :38 later on a scramble in front of Ducks goalie John Gibson.

Fiala's stuff-in was assisted by Mats Zuccarello, who was playing in just his second game of the season. The Wild would take their 2-0 lead into the first intermission break.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Anaheim's Sam Steel scored his second goal of the season at 12 minutes of the second period to make the score 2-1, but that would ultimately prove to be as close as the Ducks would get to catching the Wild.

Marcus Foligno scored his second goal of the season at 16:15 of the third period to seal the win for Minnesota.

The Wild and Ducks will match up again on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

The Wild have a 7-6 record so far this season, good for seventh place in the West Division. However, the Wild have played far fewer games than the teams at the top.