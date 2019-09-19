White Sox Salvage Final Game Of Series With Twins

The Chicago White Sox avoided being swept with a 3-1 win over the Twins Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins fall to 93-59 with the loss.

Jake Odorizzi took the loss for the Twins despite allowing just two runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings, while also striking out nine batters. The Twins' offense managed just three hits in the game.

With Cleveland beating Detroit 2-1 in ten innings Wednesday, Minnesota's lead in the American League Central shrinks to just four games.

The Twins will begin a series with the Kansas City Royals Thursday night in Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.