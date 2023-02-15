White Out Conditions Shut Down Several Roads in Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several roads are closed in west central and northwestern Minnesota due to whiteout conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 94 along with several highways have been shut down.

Minnesota State Patrol
The National Weather Service says many vehicles remain stranded along I-94 between Moorhead and Pelican Rapids, many have been there since 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A blizzard warning will be in effect for that part of the state until noon.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says Snowplows, tow trucks & 1st responders continue to assist in rescues and cleanup.

Minnesota State Patrol
