Crash West of Buckman Sends Two to Hospital

MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash west of Buckman has sent two juveniles two the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Monday, about 2:30, at the intersection of 93rd Street and 260th Avenue.

Officials say 29-year-old Brian Dukowitz Jr. from Little Falls was driving southbound on 260th Avenue. He allegedly slowed for a stop sign but did not stop completely before entering the intersection.

A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old could not stop in time and crashed into Dukowitz’s vehicle.

That driver, and a 14-year-old passenger, were sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

